Ricardo Louis: Browns “a brotherhood” despite fight with Calvin Pryor

Browns coach Hue Jackson didn’t offer any details about the practice fight between safety Calvin Pryor and wide receiver Ricardo Louis on Thursday, which led to Pryor’s release, and Louis didn’t have much to say about the incident when he spoke to reporters later in the day.

The fight happened before the portion of practice that was open to the media and Louis’ comments about it were limited to how little it will impact the way the players still on the roster interact with one another.

“Once things happen within the family, we keep it in the family, move forward and we work on winning,” Louis said, via Cleveland.com. “I love all my teammates. We’re a brotherhood. And when things happen we’re still together.”

Left tackle Joe Thomas said fights between teammates are nothing new, although he did say that seeing a player get released as a result was a new twist. He also said that there are always “distractions” during a season and that “we know and understand that our single focus is getting our job done” rather than dwelling on Thursday’s altercation.