Rob Gronkowski on Julian Edelman’s absence: He’s not a replaceable player

A few hours from now we begin finding out how much the Patriots miss receiver Julian Edelman. New England always seems to find a way to overcome injuries to key players, but tight end Rob Gronkowski calls Edelman irreplaceable in the team’s offense.

“Julian’s not a replaceable player,” Gronkowski said, via the CBS Sports Pick Six Podcast. “The way he works, the way he plays the game is second to none. The only thing is players like myself and the offense we have to step up and take on bigger roles. We have to work hard and move forward, but we’re going to miss him on the field.”

Edelman, who will miss the season after tearing the anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee during the preseason, has averaged 89 catches for 957 yards and five touchdowns the past four seasons. Tom Brady, though, still has Gronkowski, Brandin Cooks, Phillip Dorsett, Chris Hogan, Danny Amendola and Rex Burkhead.

The Patriots won the Super Bowl last season with Gronkowski limited to only eight games.