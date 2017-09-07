Rob Gronkowski, Travis Kelce mostly quiet in first half

Getty Images

Two of the league’s best tight ends took center stage Thursday night. New England’s Rob Gronkowski has earned four Pro Bowls and three All-Pro honors in seven previous seasons. Kansas City’s Travis Kelce has earned two Pro Bowls and an All-Pro honor in four previous seasons.

But neither was a big factor in the first half.

Kelce had a 4-yard run after taking a direct snap in the first half. He caught a 14-yard pass on the Chiefs’ scoring drive before the half to cut the Patriots’ lead to 17-14 at intermission. It was Kelce’s only target in the first half.

Gronkowski caught what officials ruled a 20-yard touchdown from Tom Brady that gave the Patriots a two-score lead, but the score was overturned on replay. Two plays later, the Patriots were stopped short on fourth-and-one at the Kansas City 10, coming away with no points.

Brady targeted Gronkowski four times in the first half, but he made only one catch for 16 yards.