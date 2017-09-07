Rob Ninkovich “not closing the door” on possibly returning

September 7, 2017
Rob Ninkovich won’t be playing with the Patriots when they take on the Chiefs on Thursday night because he announced his retirement at the start of training camp.

Ninkovich’s retirement was followed by the release of Kony Ealy and the injury that landed Derek Rivers on injured reserve, leaving the team thinner on the edge than it looked like they’d be when camp got underway. During an appearance on CSN New England, Ninkovich was asked if there’d been any talk about returning to restore some depth.

Ninkovich said he’s been spending time with family, including a few last times with his grandfather before he died, and has not heard anything from the team, but admitted he’s thought about it and isn’t going to rule it out.

“I’m not closing the door. I’m not going to close the door. Just in case, you know, if something happened,” Ninkovich said.

The Patriots traded for Cassius Marsh last weekend and his arrival gives them a little more depth up front on defense, so there doesn’t appear to be any immediate reason to expect Ninkovich will walk back through the locker room doors. If that should change, though, Ninkovich has made it known that he’ll at least pick up the phone should the team give him a call.

  1. He was an excellent player for the Patriots and, no doubt, saying goodbye to something you have done all your life and had great success at is difficult.
    Rob: thanks for the memories go enjoy the rest of life away from football.

  3. What player (just reitred or still playing) would not pick up the phone to a call from Belichick – especially late in the season if Pats were headed to the playoffs but hit with injuries?

  4. Great player and selfless teammate. No matter what they have worked out at home, if Belichick calls it will go a lot like this:

    “Rob.”
    “Sir?”
    “We need you to come in.”
    “Yes sir.”
    “And bring your pads.”
    “On my way sir.”

  5. I know nothing. I live 900 miles from Foxboro

    He was so fired up for the season doing the interview circuit, then abruptly retired a couple of days later out of nowhere that I speculated that he might have gotten popped again for PED’s and retired so he wouldn’t be remembered as a two time offender.

    I hope he does come back if for nothing else than to set my mind at ease. (yes it is a very selfish impulse on my part.)

    It’ll be strange not to see a #50 on defense. (Vrable followed by Nink)

