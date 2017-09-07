Shaquill Griffin expects to be challenged often by Aaron Rodgers

Getty Images

While he may not be starting yet, rookie cornerback Shaquill Griffin will play plenty for the Seattle Seahawks this season.

In facing Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers in his first career regular season game, Griffin knows that Aaron Rodgers will test him frequently this Sunday. As one of the few contributors in Seattle loaded defense to have not been named to the Pro Bowl at least once, he knows he’ll be seen as the weak leak until he proves otherwise.

“I’m definitely expecting that and that’s something I’m preparing for,” Griffin said. “Even in practice, they continue to throw the ball on me even when I’m tired. That’s something that’s going to happen and I feel like I’m good with keeping poise and understanding that I’m going to be put in that situation again. It’s a task I’m ready to take control of and I’m excited for.”

Griffin was one of Seattle’s four third-round draft picks this spring. While Jeremy Lane continues to hold the starting job opposite Richard Sherman, Griffin will take over on the outside when Lane slides into the slot in nickel situations.

In facing one of the most efficient and effective quarterbacks in league history, Griffin knows it’s an early chance to show he can handle the workload at the NFL level.

“That’s going to be very exciting. It’s going to be different, but I’m excited about it,” Griffin said. “It’s a situation that I want to be in. It’s a task that I want to take and get a chance to prove to people I really belong here and I’m here to make plays and help this team get back to a Super Bowl and bring one back home.”

Both Richard Sherman and Doug Baldwin referred to Griffin as one of the most poised rookies they’ve ever been around.

“He seems like a 10-year vet maturity wise,” Baldwin said.

He’ll get his chance to see if he’s ready for everything one of the league’s best quarterbacks can throw at him in Green Bay this weekend.