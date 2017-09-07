Stephon Tuitt “hopefully” close to signing an extension

Getty Images

The Steelers have historically put an end to negotiations on contract extensions once a season has started, which leaves limited time for players to get something done this year.

Defensive end Stephon Tuitt thinks he has a good shot to make it under the wire. The Steelers said this summer they want to get something done and Tuitt said Wednesday that talks are continuing toward the finish line.

“We’re going to see,” Tuitt said, via the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. “I was just paying attention to practice today so I didn’t look at my phone yet. I’ll see where we’re at. Right now, we’re just doing things day by day. It’s ongoing. Hopefully, everything is close. Right now I’m worried about getting better every day to get ready for the Browns.”

One sign that Tuitt may be getting that extension is a bit of restructuring the Steelers did with another one of their defensive ends. Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that they reworked Cam Heyward‘s deal to create $3 million in cap space for this year that could go toward a new deal for Tuitt.