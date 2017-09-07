Texas judge may still dismiss Elliott case

Getty Images

It’s expected that Judge Amos L. Mazzant III will prevent or permit the suspension of Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott on Friday. It’s also possible that Judge Mazzant will, pun obviously intended, punt.

The NFL has requested a dismissal of the case in Texas, arguing that the case filed Tuesday night by the NFL in New York City should take precedence.

If that occurs, Elliott and the NFLPA will quickly mobilize to raise the same argument made in Texas — that Elliott should be allowed to play while the litigation proceeds, since if he eventually wins after he has been suspended it will be impossible to rectify the damage. If the case proceeds in New York, however, the league will be more likely to prevail on the case itself, ensuring that the six-game suspension eventually will be served.