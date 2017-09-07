Thursday inactives include D.J. White, Matthew Slater

Getty Images

Chiefs safety Ron Parker, listed as questionable on the injury report, will play against the Patriots. Kansas City also has Cam Erving active as the swing tackle after trading for him last week. Rookie quarterback Patrick Mahomes will dress as well.

The Chiefs had only five inactives after cutting running back CJ Spiller and offensive lineman Jordan Devey. They are: defensive lineman Jarvis Jenkins, offensive lineman Parker Ehinger, linebacker Reggie Ragland, cornerback D.J. White and quarterback Tyler Bray.

The Patriots deactivated core special teams players Matthew Slater and Nate Ebner. Both were questionable after being limited throughout practice during the week.

New England’s other inactives were: tackle Cam Fleming, offensive lineman Cole Croston, linebacker Harvey Langi, defensive lineman Vincent Valentine and tight end Jacob Hollister.

That means New England’s new acquisitions– receiver Phillip Dorsett, defensive lineman Cassius Marsh and cornerback Johnson Bademosi — all will make their Patriots’ debut tonight. Ted Karras, who was moved up from the practice squad after the Patriots released receiver Malcolm Mitchell, also is active.