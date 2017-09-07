Trevor Siemian “definitely more comfortable” going into second year as starter

AP

Broncos quarterback Trevor Siemian may not feel like Peyton Manning.

But he is a little more comfortable entering his second season as a starter, which stands to reason.

“That first game there is a lot of anticipation,” Siemian said, via Nick Kosmider of the Denver Post. “You’ve got a lot of time to think about it, go over the game plan and all those things. I’m definitely more comfortable going into this year, going into Year Two [as the starter].

“The first year I felt good about everything, but at the same time you are still holding on to the seat of your pants a little bit. Like I said, I like where I’m at, like where we’re at. I feel really good about it.”

Siemian could be excused if last year was a blur, replacing a future Hall of Famer on the fly and playing well enough. But hearing Von Miller compare him favorably to Manning this week was still a bit of an eye-opener, and also an indication of the trust the Broncos have in the former seventh-rounder. The fact the “competition” with former first-rounder Paxton Lynch didn’t seem particularly close was another sign of Siemian’s growth.

“As I’ve kind of grown and developed, my role has kind of evolved,” Siemian said. “From day one, I’m just trying to be a good teammate, be the best player I can be and help guys out wherever I can.”

Of course, Manning won a Super Bowl with the Broncos by being a caretaker while they leaned on a dominant defense. While Manning’s career is something Siemian (or just about anyone else) will never be able to match, there’s no reason to think Siemian can’t do enough to keep the Broncos competitive in the same way.