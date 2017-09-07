Tyreek Hill gives Patriots the peace sign while giving Chiefs the lead

Getty Images

It appeared the game was over early in Thursday’s game when Rob Gronkowski scored to give New England a quick two-score lead. But Gronkowski’s score was overturned on replay, and the Chiefs hung in.

The Chiefs took their first lead in the third quarter when the Patriots inexplicably let Tyreek Hill run wide open down the field, watching him catch a 75-yard touchdown.

It’s always a good idea to know where Hill is, and Stephon Gilmore and Devin McCourty appeared to have miscommunication in the secondary that Chiefs quarterback Alex Smith exploited.

Hill, who ran a 4.26 in the 40-yard dash at his pro day in 2016, threw up the peace sign as he ran toward the end zone.

Hill now has scored a touchdown of 65 yards or longer in five consecutive regular-season games.