Andy Reid on Eric Berry’s Achilles: “I don’t think it’s positive.”

While the Kansas City Chiefs earned a substantial win to open their 2017 campaign, they may have also been dealt a substantial blow on the injury front as well.

Safety Eric Berry left the game in the fourth quarter on the back of a cart after sustaining an Achilles injury while in coverage. Head coach Andy Reid called the injury a “potential Achilles tear.”

“I don’t think it’s positive,” Reid said, via Terez Paylor of the Kansas City Star.

A torn or ruptured Achilles would end Berry’s season just as it was getting started. He had not played during the preseason as the Chiefs tried to keep him fresh for the start of the regular season. Berry recorded seven tackles before leaving the game in the closing minutes.