Aqib Talib “honored” that Broncos teammates voted him captain

Getty Images

Aqib Talib‘s no angel. But he is a captain.

The longtime Broncos cornerback said he was “honored” that his teammates chose him as a team captain, the first time in his 10 years in the NFL he’s earned that honor.

“It means a lot to me,” he said, via Nicki Jhabvala of the Denver Post. “Your teammates voted for you, so it’s good to see that they look at me as a leader and good to see that I’ve been doing my job in OTAs and training camp. I’m honored.”

No one can question his play on the field, as he has 33 career interceptions and nine returned for a touchdown. And he’s always been a vocal player.

“I think maybe my off-the-field stuff kind of prevented me from being a captain a lot of the time, but I think I always been captain material,” he said. “I’ve always been a good guy at practice, I’ve always been a great teammate and I’ve always been a leader.”

Talib has followed a long and interesting path toward captainship which involves multiple issues, most recently having to be separated from a teammate during a preseason game and avoiding league punishment for shooting himself in the leg.