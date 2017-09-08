Belichick: “We’ve got a lot of work to do. I mean, that’s obvious.”

AP

The “Do Your Job” guys better be prepared to put on some overtime in the coming week.

Patriots coach Bill Belichick was as thrilled to discuss their 42-27 loss to the Chiefs as you might imagine, particularly the fact his defense was gashed by a Chiefs team that looked as polished and versatile as they usually do.

“Alright, well, we didn’t really do much of anything well enough tonight to deserve to win,” Belichick said, via Phill Perry of CSNNE.com. “We gave up 42 points, stopped on four short-yardage plays. We’ve got to coach better, got to practice better, got to play better. We’ve got a lot of work to do. I mean, that’s obvious.

“We’ll have to get back to work and see if we can improve pretty much everything. It’s just not good enough. Andy [Reid], Kansas City – they did a good job. Give them credit. We just really weren’t competitive enough, especially on offense and defense. We made too many mistakes and didn’t play well on top of that. The fundamentals weren’t good enough. Really nothing was good enough so we’ve all got to do a better job.”

Beyond that, the dour coach in a sour mood didn’t have a lot to add, finishing the opening remarks with: “That’s going to be pretty much the answer to every question because that what it was.”

He wasn’t lying, as a question about big plays allowed in the second half was met with: “Bad defense, bad coaching, bad playing, bad football.”

No, it’s not going to be a good day at Patriots offices, and the injuries they endured (Dont'a Hightower, knee; Danny Amendola, head) could further complicate it.