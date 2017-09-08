Bill Belichick isn’t interested in reliving past rebounds from bad losses

As Thursday night’s game wound down and it became clear that the Patriots were going to be on the losing end of their matchup with the Chiefs, more than a few minds likely wandered back to 2014.

That’s when the Chiefs routed the Patriots 41-14 in Week Four and coach Bill Belichick used his postgame press conference to turn the attention to the next week by repeating that the team was “on to Cincinnati” many times. The Pats won that game 43-17 and went 9-2 the rest of the way to set up a playoff run that ended with a Super Bowl title.

Belichick was asked about that 2014 game, specifically his feeling that the Patriots finished well, during a Friday conference call. If anyone was expecting an answer that would link this team with that one, Belichick’s answer probably wasn’t too satisfying.

“I think I said it a thousand times. I think we’ve got a lot of work to do,” Belichick said. “I don’t think anything that we did really was good enough. I’m not really interested in living in the past in 2014, 2015, 2003, 2004, which constantly keeps coming up. I mean, everything’s about some other year but this year and this team. I don’t really think all that’s relevant because we’re talking about another team, but we’ve got a thousand questions about it every week. So, I’m really concerned about the 2017 team, what this team is, what this team needs to do. I’m not trying to live in the past like everybody else is.”

The answer wasn’t “on to New Orleans,” but the message was pretty similar. The Patriots can’t change what happened on Thursday night or in 2014, so they shouldn’t be thinking about it on a Friday in 2017.

  6. They got their butts handed to them in the 2nd half, there is no other way to put it. I was never on the dumb 19-0 train anyway, or the 9 pt spread, but I thought they would win. KC is a good team. I think it’s fixable, if they don’t suffer too many more key injuries. I wouldn’t want to be at practice this week.

  8. Chiefs were the better team with more speed and athleticism. Brady was off but will rebound fine. Gronk looked like he missed half of last season and cooks and Brady aren’t quite on the same page. Hightower injury was big. The chiefs had no problem moving the ball when he was off the field. Patriots will be fine and improve as the season goes on

  9. My gosh, it’s a single loss…

    Having any conversation about championships in September is meaningless… Injuries are bound to happen, rosters will get jostled… We’ll know by Thanksgiving who are the forerunners for the playoffs as well as the best bet to make it to SB LII…

    Partiot’s still have as much chance of securing the Championship as any other team… It’s only week one folks…

  13. The Chiefs ALWAYS look like world beaters.. until the playoffs when they get pwned. Regular season champs. The Patriots will be fine as their new players adjust and the coaches adjust to them.

  14. thereyougo2 says:
    typical media, lose a game and “what’s wrong” articles appear.

    Typical football fan. Win a game — which the Patriots most often do — and the “best team in football” articles appear, which you apparently have no problem with. But when the opposite happens it’s suddenly some kind of an affront to human decency.
    There are two old sayings: 1. You have to take the good with the bad, and 2. Don’t dish it out if you can’t take it.

  15. tedmurph says:
    September 8, 2017 at 1:22 pm
    yep. i feel bad for the saints d next week

  16. What is Brady’s W-L record without Edelman? Didn’t he go 4-4(or something along those lines) without him the other year? Then he lost Amendola in the 2nd half while the defense lost Hightower…

    a lot of the issues seemed to be lack of chemistry between Brady and his WRs, they probably should have kept running at all those formations where KC had 7-8 men in coverage and passing to the RBs in the slot…They really let the Chiefs dominate once they got away from the game plan

  17. they went in with the idea they were anointed and supposed to win. didn’t have to play just show up. woe is them. lol

  18. objectivefootballfan says:
    September 8, 2017 at 1:41 pm
    That Patriots Defense needs some work!!

    it always does early in the year especially dealing with some
    key starters being out at the moment

    nice to see 2 rookies in wise and butler flash a bit, though

    scheme and personnel choices was much of the problem last night

  21. This is such an obvious thing, but fans and media have such a difficult time grasping it. Every year, you field a new team with new players coming while others leave. The 2017 team has no relation to the 2014 team, or any other season for that matter. This group will need to come together, put in the work, and find their own unique identity. The major advantage they have is the leaders of the team (Belichick, Brady, Hightower, McCourty, Slater) know the path that must be taken to reach their goals. The rest of the players must follow their lead – if they do, they’ll be fine. It doesn’t always work that way though,

