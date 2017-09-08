Bud Dupree questionable after missing practice Friday

Getty Images

Steelers outside linebackers coach Joey Porter said that the team’s plan at the position this season is to have Bud Dupree and T.J. Watt start and play until they show they can’t get the job done or get tired.

Porter didn’t include injury as a way that the plan could be altered, but that looks like it could be the first one to come into play this season. Dupree popped up on the injury report Thursday with a shoulder issue and didn’t practice at all on Friday, which led the team to list him as questionable for Sunday’s game against the Browns.

Anthony Chickillo is listed as Dupree’s backup on the team’s depth chart.

“I don’t think it’s too bad,” Chickillo said, via the team’s depth chart. “I think [Bud] will be able to play on Sunday. I will be ready if needed. You just have to be ready for the opportunity whenever they call your number. I feel like I always put myself in a position where I am ready.”

James Harrison and Arthur Moats are also on hand at outside linebacker for the Steelers.