Cardinals activate Scooby Wright, cut Philip Wheeler

Getty Images

The Cardinals have elevated linebacker Scooby Wright III to the active roster from the practice squad, the team announced Friday. Arizona released linebacker Philip Wheeler in a corresponding move.



Wright spent the preseason with the Cardinals until he was released Saturday. He played in three games with the Cardinals last season after he joined the team from Cleveland’s practice squad on Dec. 13. Wright entered the league with the Browns as a seventh-round selection in the 2016 draft out of the University of Arizona.



The Colts made Wheeler a third-round pick in 2008. He spent four years with the Colts before signing with the Raiders as a free agent in 2012. He also has spent time with the Dolphins and Falcons.

Wheeler made the initial 53-player roster Saturday.