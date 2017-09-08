Chiefs’ 42 points are most allowed by Patriots team since 1993

Getty Images

A New England Patriots team coached by Bill Belichick had never allowed as many points in a game as they yielded to the Kansas City Chiefs on Thursday.

The Chiefs’ 42 points scored was the most of the Belichick era and most points scored by a Patriots’ opponent since the New York Jets rolled to a 45-7 victory in September, 1993. That team was coached by Bill Parcells.

The Patriots had only allowed 40 or more points four times under Belichick. The last team to accomplish the feat? Well, that would be the Kansas City Chiefs, who beat the Patriots 41-14 at Arrowhead Stadium in 2014. The San Francisco 49ers won 41-34 in 2012, and the Indianapolis Colts and San Diego Chargers each scored 41 points in victories over New England in 2005.

The loss also snapped a streak of 87 straight victories at home when the Patriots led at halftime. The last defeat coming in December, 2000 to the Miami Dolphins.