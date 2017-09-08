Chiefs re-sign C.J. Spiller

Getty Images

C.J. Spiller has re-signed with the Chiefs for a third time, according to Terez Paylor of the Kansas City Star.

The Chiefs cut Spiller last week and then re-signed him when they placed cornerback Steven Nelson on injured reserve. They released him again before their season opener Thursday night.

Spiller, 30, spent five seasons with the Bills and has spent time with the Saints, Seahawks and Jets since. He’s due a minimum salary of $900,000 for the 2017 season, but the money is not guaranteed because he was not on the roster for Week 1.

He had only six carries for 18 yards last season with the Jets and Seahawks.