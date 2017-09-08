Dolphins headed to Los Angeles tonight to practice next week

AP

The Dolphins don’t have a home game this week because of Hurricane Irma, and they’re going to have a home away from home next week.

According to Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald, the Dolphins are heading to Los Angeles tonight, weather permitting, and will practice there next week in advance of their game against the Chargers.

Considering the uncertain nature of the weather, they can’t know whether they’d even be able to work in their own facilities next week, so they’re trying to get out now.

Owner Stephen Ross is chartering a flight for players, coaches, traveling staff and their family members, and they will practice in California beginning Wednesday after their unexpected bye week. The plan is to return to Miami after that game, and prepare there for their Week Three game against the Jets (which is in New York).

Then they’ll pack up for their Week Four trip to London, making for a long road trip for a team that doesn’t know at the moment what their homes are going to look like next week.