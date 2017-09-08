Eric Berry’s torn Achilles confirmed

AP

The Chiefs weren’t expecting good news about safety Eric Berry last night, and they didn’t get it today.

According to Terez Paylor of the Kansas City Star, Chiefs coach Andy Reid confirmed the star safety suffered a torn Achilles last night, and will miss the rest of the season.

It’s a difficult blow for the Chiefs defense, but mostly for Berry himself.

After coming back from cancer, he had re-established himself as the heart of the Chiefs defense, and they rewarded him this offseason with a six-year, $78 million contract, which made him the highest-paid safety in the NFL.