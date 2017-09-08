Ezekiel Elliott’s legal team “very pleased” to have an impartial decision-maker

Getty Images

Ezekiel Elliott‘s legal team is celebrating a judge’s decision to temporarily set aside Elliott’s six-game suspension.

In a statement released shortly after Elliott won a temporary restraining order, his lawyers said the judge’s decision showed that the NFL didn’t give Elliott a fair hearing.

“We just learned of the Honorable Amos Mazzant’s decision to grant Mr. Elliott’s request for a preliminary injunction staying the NFL’s six-game suspension,” the statement said. “We are very pleased that Mr. Elliott will finally be given the opportunity to have an impartial decision-maker carefully examine the NFL’s misconduct. This is just the beginning of the unveiling of the NFL’s mishandling as it relates to Mr. Elliott’s suspension. As the Court noted, the question of whether Mr. Elliott received a fundamentally fair hearing was answered: ‘he did not’. We agree.”

The NFL may continue its court fight with Elliott and the players’ union, and it’s still possible that the league will ultimately win, and Elliott will have to serve his suspension. But for now he’s preparing to play, and his legal team is celebrating a victory.