Friday morning one-liners

Rookie Zay Jones says the Bills have an explosive group of wide receivers.

Football is on the back burner for the Dolphins this weekend.

RB Mike Gillislee scored three times in his Patriots debut.

Said Jets coach Todd Bowles of S Jamal Adams, “He’s a vocal guy, a confident guy. Players know BS, players know other players. Some people around the league just do their job and be themselves and they end up being leaders, and I think [Adams] is one of those guys.”

The Ravens hope their investment in the secondary pays off.

What will the Bengals running back rotation look like?

The Browns have some early adversity to deal with to start the season.

Changes in the Steelers secondary have gone on around S Mike Mitchell.

The Texans have high expectations for DL D.J. Reader.

Sunday’s trip to L.A. will offer Colts coach Chuck Pagano a chance to walk down memory lane.

Jaguars rookie T Cam Robinson gets his first test this weekend.

Rookie CB Adoree' Jackson could play a big role in his first regular season game for the Titans.

Broncos DE Derek Wolfe would like to start his season with a sack.

Thursday’s win was an emphatic one, but LB Justin Houston still sees work to do.

The Raiders are relying on young linebackers.

Chargers QB Philip Rivers is opening the season as a starter for the 12th time.

Cowboys S Jeff Heath isn’t fazed by those who doubt his ability.

Giants G Justin Pugh helped Jersey City police catch a package thief.

What will DE Derek Barnett‘s role be for the Eagles?

The Redskins defense needs both patience and immediate results.

The Bears got a couple of offensive players back at practice Thursday.

T.J. Jones has made a case to be the No. 3 wideout for the Lions.

DL Quinton Dial is happy to be playing with LB Ahmad Brooks again after both men signed with the Packers.

TE Kyle Rudolph has faith in the Vikings offensive line.

Reggie Wayne thinks the Falcons will return to the Super Bowl and win it this time.

Panthers C Ryan Kalil said his shoulder is working fine.

CB P.J. Williams hopes to prove himself to the Saints after two injury-plagued seasons.

Breaking down the Buccaneers’ defensive depth chart.

Cardinals S Tyrann Mathieu had a players lounge at LSU named after him.

Rams CB Trumaine Johnson is a team captain.

DT Xavier Cooper says he’s ready to go for the 49ers despite joining the team less than a week ago.

A look at the Seahawks receiving corps after some changes last weekend.