Giants officially list Odell Beckham as questionable for Sunday night

Getty Images

On Thursday night, PFT reported that Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham is 50-50 to play against the Cowboys on Sunday night.

The Giants confirmed it on Friday. Beckham has been listed as questionable for the season opener due to the ankle injury he suffered in the team’s second preseason game of the summer.

Beckham did not participate in any of the team’s practices this week, although he was spotted running on the side while the rest of the team worked out on the field. Beckham has played a few times without practicing in the last two years, although his absence from practice was never as long as it has been this year.

Brandon Marshall, Sterling Shepard, Tavarres King, Dwayne Harris and Roger Lewis would be the Giants wideouts if Beckham is unable to go.

The Giants ruled linebacker Keenan Robinson out with a concussion. Everyone else on the roster is expected to play.