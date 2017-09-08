Jaguars claim Calvin Pryor off waivers from Browns

Getty Images

Punch a co-worker, punch your ticket for Jacksonville.

According to Mike Garafolo of the NFL Network, the Jaguars claimed safety Calvin Pryor off waivers, a day after he was fired for punching a teammate in Cleveland.

The Browns had traded for the former Jets first-rounder in June, in exchange for linebacker Demario Davis. And in citing “distractions,” they were quick ot part ways with Pryor.

The Jaguars have Tashaun Gipson (who left Cleveland for money, not assault) and Barry Church in the starting lineup at safety, but perhaps Pryor can reclaim his career there under special assistant to the General Manager John Idzik, who drafted him in New York.

At least, as long as Pryor can keep his hands to himself.