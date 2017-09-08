Jaguars put Dede Westbrook on injured reserve

Getty Images

Jaguars rookie wide receiver Dede Westbrook said in June that he expected to start making an impact right out of the gate in his rookie season.

That won’t be happening. Westbrook was ruled out for Sunday’s game against the Texans because of a core muscle injury and he’ll be missing a lot more time from there.

According to multiple reports, the Jaguars have placed Westbrook on injured reserve. The 2017 fourth-round pick will be eligible to return to practice in six weeks and can play in a game after spending eight weeks on the list.

The Jags have also released guard Earl Watford. One of the open roster spots will go to safety Calvin Pryor, who was claimed off of waivers from the Browns, and the other will go to newly signed offensive lineman Josh Walker.