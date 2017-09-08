Jaguars will stay in Houston Sunday night, assess travel options on Monday

Getty Images

The Dolphins are headed out of Miami on Friday night to get out of the way of Hurricane Irma and spend the week practicing in California ahead of their Week Two game against the Chargers.

Another Florida-based team is also altering their travel teams with the storm bearing down on the state. The Jaguars announced on Friday that they will not return home from their game in Houston on Sunday night and will figure out their next steps on Monday.

“In consideration for the safety of our players, coaches and staff, the Jacksonville Jaguars will remain in Houston following Sunday’s game and will reevaluate travel options on Monday morning. We will be thinking of those in our city and throughout Florida and the southeast who will be affected, as well as the first responders who will be working through this storm. We look forward to returning to Jacksonville as soon as possible.”

The Jaguars are scheduled to host the Titans on September 17.

The Buccaneers, who had their game against the Dolphins moved to Week 11 earlier this week, have not announced any change in plans for the coming week. They are slated to play the Bears in Tampa a week from Sunday.