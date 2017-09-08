Jamison Crowder’s status for Sunday yet to be determined

Getty Images

The biggest injury concern among Redskins wide receivers this summer was Josh Doctson‘s hamstring, but he’s been a full participant in practice all this week and is set to play in his third NFL game when the Eagles come to visit on Sunday.

It’s less clear whether Jamison Crowder is going to be able to go in the season opener. Crowder was added to the injury report as a limited participant in practice on Thursday due to a hip injury and coach Jay Gruden said in his Friday press conference that the team will work him out on Saturday to gauge his chances of playing.

Crowder is listed as questionable on the team’s final injury report as a result. Ryan Grant would join Terrelle Pryor and Doctson in three receiver sets if Crowder isn’t able to play.

Linebacker Ryan Anderson, who has a stinger, and offensive lineman Spencer Long, who has a knee injury, are also listed as questionable.