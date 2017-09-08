Jeffrey Lurie working to change NFL rule against alternate helmets

Getty Images

The NFL does not allow teams to wear alternate helmets, reasoning that once a player finds a helmet with a perfect fit, he shouldn’t change it for appearance. Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie wants to change that.

Lurie wants the Eagles to wear alternate uniforms that feature the old kelly green color, and he wants that to include kelly green helmets.

“We don’t really think the midnight green helmet with the kelly green uniform is what we want or the fans really want,” Lurie said. “I don’t think it matches very well. So we’re trying to get it where they will let us use a kelly green helmet. We go through so many helmets in a game; the players go through, I don’t know, seven or eight helmets in a season, maybe more? So I say, can’t we just paint it that way and move it around? But you can’t without league approval and they have some issues they’re dealing with, where the players have to approve it, and the players association has to approve it. That’s the holdup. I don’t know that they’ve had those discussions but my hope is that by next offseason I’m going to try to push those discussions forward. And we’re not the only team. There’s other teams that want to see two helmets.”

The NFL has allowed alternate helmets in the past, and college teams still use alternate helmets, and there have been no reports of increasing concussions in games with alternate helmets. So Lurie may have a good case that the league’s excessive caution about alternate helmets is unnecessary.