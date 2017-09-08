Jerry Jones remains “uncharacteristically pretty silent” while awaiting judge’s decision in Elliott case

Getty Images

Jerry Jones admittedly isn’t a patient man. But the Cowboys owner can do nothing except wait on a judge’s decision. Judge Amos L. Mazzaint III is expected to rule by 6 p.m. ET on Ezekiel Elliott‘s preliminary injunction motion.

“We’re, as a group, we’ve got our team around here at The Star, and we’re waiting on the judge’s decision,” Jones said Friday afternoon on 105.3 The Fan.

The Cowboys know they have their star running back for the season opener against the Giants, but arbitrator Harold Henderson upheld the six-game suspension NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell’s handed Elliott. So games 2-7 remain in doubt for Elliott.

If the temporary restraining order is not granted and Elliott chooses not to pursue the case further in the legal system, Elliott would not be eligible to play until Nov. 5 against the Chiefs.

Jones has said little since Goodell suspended Elliott, clearly unhappy with the league’s decision. He has promised to comment further when the case reaches an end point.

“I have been very careful and uncharacteristically pretty silent in commenting on how the pact or the strategy of the Players Association, Zeke, our own,” Jones said. “I’m not going to get into it because it’s probably still being deliberated right now. I will say this, though, that I think that Zeke’s team is very competent. I’ve said that, but I think they’re showing that as they work through this thing. Hopefully, Zeke, the Cowboys will benefit from this.”