John Ross draws questionable listing after second straight practice

Reports at the time of his injury and earlier this week indicated that Bengals rookie wide receiver John Ross would be out at least a couple of weeks after injuring his knee in last Thursday’s preseason finale, but things seem to be progressing more quickly for the first-round pick.

Ross returned to practice on Thursday and got in another limited session on Friday, leading coach Marvin Lewis to say that Ross could play against the Ravens this Sunday. That open door is also illustrated by Ross being listed as questionable on the injury report.

If Ross doesn’t get the green light to play this week, his return to practice could provide a foundation for him to make his debut in Week Two against the Texans. It will be a short week leading into a Thursday night game, but Ross may not need too much more time before the team is comfortable putting him in the lineup.

Safety Shaun Williams and tight end C.J. Uzomah have both been ruled out by Cincinnati.