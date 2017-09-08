Judge could still dismiss Ezekiel Elliott case

Posted by Mike Florio on September 8, 2017, 6:44 PM EDT
The good news for Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott is that Judge Amos L. Mazzant III issued an order blocking Elliott’s suspension pending the outcome of the litigation filed by Elliott in Texas. The bad news is that the litigation filed by Elliott in Texas could in theory end sooner than later.

A footnote in the official ruling makes it clear that Judge Mazzant may still decide to dismiss the case entirely, based on the argument that it was filed prematurely. More paperwork in association with that specific effort by the league still needs to be filed. Once the argument is ripe for consideration, Judge Mazzant will issue a decision, and he could punt the case in deference to the lawsuit the NFL filed in New York.

But here’s the practical reality of the situation. With Judge Mazzant concluding that “[f]undamental unfairness is present throughout the entire arbitration process,” he’s more likely to be inclined to retain control of the case in order to ensure that the case is processed with the benefit of his conclusions, given that another judge may feel differently. This would result in a different type of justice being dispensed than that which Judge Mazzant believes is justified.

Still, if Judge Mazzant decides to dismiss the case, Elliott would need to move immediately in the New York case to get the injunction maintained so that he can still play pending the outcome of the case. That decision is therefore the next key step in this ongoing legal odyssey.

  3. The Ezekiel Elliott case could and should deal a death blow to the NFL “system” that allows players to be judged and punished by the commissioner and his minions.

    Companies have employee handbooks that detail accepted and unaccepted employee behaviors and the punishment for violating the company’s policies. That a billion-dollar business like the NFL doesn’t have standards for behavior is an outrage and the time has come for this business run by 32 wealthy business owners who should and do know better (they don’t run their businesses like they run the NFL) to do things by a book that everyone can read and follow.

  4. An interesting situation is created if the New York court enters an order confirming the arbitration decision. The NFL could then renew the suspension based on that order, resulting in dueling court decisions.

    Most likely the New York court would stay enforcement of its order pending further litigation in the original forum. Otherwise, things could get interesting.

  7. If the judge devides the process is unfair and/or that there is no actual evidence that Elliot is guilty the NFL can just go back to court and argue that it doesnt matter because the CBA grants the commisioner powers to punish him anyway. The CBA does say that and there is already exactly that legal precedent already established so an NFL win is pretty much in the bag.

    It is not right, but unfortunately it is so.

