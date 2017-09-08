Judge issues injunction blocking Ezekiel Elliott suspension

Getty Images

Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott will play against the Giants on Sunday night. It looks like he’ll be playing in the weeks that follow as well.

Judge Amos Mazzant granted the NFLPA’s request for a temporary restraining order or preliminary injunction barring the NFL from imposing a six-game suspension on Friday afternoon. Mazzant wrote that the court was asked to rule on whether Elliott received a “fundamentally fair arbitration hearing” and that he found Elliott had not received that when explaining his decision to grant the preliminary injunction.

Mazzant wrote that he came to that conclusion because arbitrator Harold Henderson’s refusal to allow Tiffany Thompson, who accused Elliott of abusing her, and NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell to testify at the arbitration hearing denied Elliott a fair hearing.

The issue will now head for other courtrooms and other hearings that will determine whether the suspension is put back into effect. For now, though, Elliott is free to play football for the Cowboys.