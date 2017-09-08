NFL circles back and suspends Josh Brown six more games

Getty Images

One of the recent criticisms of the NFL during its recent Ezekiel Elliott investigation/suspension was a lack of consistency, after the Cowboys running back got a six-game punishment the year after Giants kicker Josh Brown got one.

The NFL has taken a retroactive step to remedy that.

According to Adam Schefter of ESPN.com, the NFL has suspended the former Giants kicker six more games for violating its personal conduct policy, for domestic violence.

Of course, Brown’s career was probably over anyway, as he’s a kicker, and the Giants parted ways with him after last year’s one-game suspension. (Even though, you know, they signed him to a contract extension with knowledge of the allegations of abuse by his ex-wife.)

The league re-opened their investigation into Brown’s case, and will say that they found new information during that process that justified the longer suspension.

Of course, no one was going to touch a 38-year-old kicker with a domestic violence charge anyway (unless he was a really good kicker, I mean), but the more interesting question will be how it serves as any kind of factor in the Elliott case or future cases. Elliott’s waiting for a ruling from a Texas judge on a restraining order which would allow him to continue to play beyond this week.