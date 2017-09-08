NFL statement says process to suspend Ezekiel Elliott was “meticulous and fair throughout”

Posted by Charean Williams on September 8, 2017, 7:29 PM EDT
The NFL released a statement of its own after Judge Amos L. Mazzant III ruled in Ezekiel Elliott‘s favor, blocking his suspension pending the outcome of the litigation filed by Elliott in Texas.

The league’s statement makes it clear Friday’s ruling doesn’t end the court fight.

The NFL’s statement reads:

“We strongly believe that the investigation and evidence supported the Commissioner’s decision and that the process was meticulous and fair throughout. We will review the decision in greater detail and discuss next steps with counsel, both in the district court and federal court of appeals.”

  4. I mean, sure, the NFLPA forgot to collectively bargain to keep the NFL from lying, so the NFL can issue statements of this sort all it wants.

  6. He’s a woman beating coward. The fact that the Cowboys continue to support him shows how much class Jerry Jones and his group of above-the-law cronies lack anything resembling class.

  7. It’s easy to blame the NFL. The people who REALLY are at blame? The union for negotiating such a ridiculous collective bargaining agreement!! How does it feel, NFL players? You pay union fees to an association who does absolutely NOTHING to protect you!!!

  8. The NFL’s concept of “meticulous” is sticking needles in balls in an uncontrolled environment with zero understanding of the effects of temperature on ball pressure. Their concept of “fair” is empowering Goodell with unlimited power to punish players based on what they deem is a “more probable than not” standard of non-proof. Their statement has zero credibility but alas, the CBA allows it.

  11. What is the NFL’s end game here? What does it hope to accomplish?

    We all know money is the ultimate motivator, but how does this circus translate to more revenue? Is it as simple as perpetuating the soap opera aspect of off-field issues? Something doesn’t add up.

