NFL statement says process to suspend Ezekiel Elliott was “meticulous and fair throughout”

The NFL released a statement of its own after Judge Amos L. Mazzant III ruled in Ezekiel Elliott‘s favor, blocking his suspension pending the outcome of the litigation filed by Elliott in Texas.

The league’s statement makes it clear Friday’s ruling doesn’t end the court fight.

The NFL’s statement reads:

“We strongly believe that the investigation and evidence supported the Commissioner’s decision and that the process was meticulous and fair throughout. We will review the decision in greater detail and discuss next steps with counsel, both in the district court and federal court of appeals.”