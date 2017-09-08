NFLPA statement says league office continues to have “lack of integrity”

Getty Images

The National Football League Players Association issued a statement after Judge Amos L. Mazzant III ruled in Ezekiel Elliott‘s favor, blocking his suspension pending the outcome of the litigation filed by Elliott in Texas.

The NFLPA’s statement reads:

“Commissioner discipline will continue to be a distraction from our game for one reason: because NFL owners have refused to collectively bargain a fair and transparent process that exists in other sports. This ‘imposed’ system remains problematic for players and the game, but as the honest and honorable testimony of a few NFL employees recently revealed, it also demonstrates the continued lack of integrity within their own League office.”