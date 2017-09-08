NFL’s standard of proof for Personal Conduct Policy violations is very, very low

Posted by Mike Florio on September 8, 2017, 2:00 PM EDT
Getty Images

When the NFL suspended Patriots quarterback Tom Brady in connection with #DeflateGate, the football-following world became familiar with the “more probable than not” standard of proof. Synonymous with the phrase “preponderance of the evidence,” it’s the lowest-level, 51-49 measurement that applies during the trials of most civil lawsuits.

But it’s not the lowest legal standard. In criminal proceedings, the existence of “probable cause” determines whether an arrest occurs, and eventually whether a suspect officially becomes a defendant, either through a grand-jury indictment or the assessment of a judge at a preliminary hearing. A review of the reasoning articulated by arbitrator Harold Henderson in the eight-page ruling upholding the six-game suspension imposed on Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott suggests that the league’s standard in Personal Conduct Policy cases is akin to “probable cause.”

The league’s phrase of choice for these cases is “credible evidence.” It apparently doesn’t mean that all evidence must be credible. It apparently doesn’t mean that most evidence must be credible. It apparently means only that some evidence must be credible.

How much? That’s for the Commissioner to decide. And as long as some of the evidence is credible — even if the rest of it isn’t credible — the league can discipline the player, and the player has no real options, either via internal appeal or external legal proceedings.

“What has gotten lost in the last couple weeks with the legal action is the fact that the NFL believes that one of its players engaged in physical violence against a woman,” NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy told PFT on Thursday. “This is not acceptable behavior for anyone associated with the NFL. The NFL takes these issues very seriously and holds people accountable for their actions.”

Clearly, the league believes strongly in its case. Accurate or inaccurate, the league believes Elliott assaulted Tiffany Thompson, and the league believes it conducted a fair, thoughtful, and deliberate investigation and followed the disciplinary process that appears in the labor deal.

The broader question is whether it’s truly fair or proper for the league to impose discipline based on a very low, probable cause-style standard of proof. Fair or not, it fits the league’s P.R.-driven philosophy that it’s better to punish a player who many be innocent than to fail to sufficiently punish a player who definitely is guilty.

Which brings the Elliott case and similar cases back to the Ray Rice debacle. The league was under siege for multiple weeks due to its mishandling of the Rice case. The league will never be under siege for erroneously imposing discipline on a player who is accused of misconduct. As long as the league has the power to impose discipline based on the very lowest legal standard of proof, any player who finds himself under scrutiny had better be able to show that there is no credible evidence of any kind that could be viewed in any way as suggesting that he has any responsibility for anything that happened.

Permalink 9 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

9 responses to “NFL’s standard of proof for Personal Conduct Policy violations is very, very low

  2. The problem isn’t a low standard of proof. The problem is that the league has demonstrated that it has no issue faking the facts in order to reach even that low standard of proof. As long as it can change to do this fairly and impartially, that low standard would be just fine.

  3. The players need a real union. Next CBA they need to get a fair discipline process. Like it or not they agreed to this kangaroo court headed by Goodell.

  4. This is beyond ridiculous. Why can’t the NFL just say: “We are a sports league. We don’t involve ourselves with being an extra-judicial body. There are other organizations and people better suited to address this issue”.

  5. People have been fired with less proof or cause. Heck, players are fired for less, just never players with any talent.

    I don’t approve of the League’s abuse of power. But it’s hard to say that what they are doing is really that unusual. Bosses do what bosses want to do.

  6. cardinealsfan20 says:
    September 8, 2017 at 2:17 pm
    This is beyond ridiculous. Why can’t the NFL just say: “We are a sports league. We don’t involve ourselves with being an extra-judicial body. There are other organizations and people better suited to address this issue”.

    They’re called sponsors and or endorsements that give boatloads of money to be assoiated to the NFL Brand if you didn’t know……I would think that would be clear to anyone with a working brain!!

  8. The NFL is mistaken if it thinks there is some lingering PR problem from the Rice/Brown situations, and that the alleged problem can be fixed by suspending Elliott.

    Outside of the immediate families, no one actually cares about what happened in these situations. People will say that they are outraged by the Rice video, but that’s really fake outrage. It gives those people some level of self-worth to proclaim their outrage, however, they really don’t care about it. Thus, the NFL is trying to fix a problem that doesn’t exist.

  9. The NFL has demonstrated, in these high profile cases, that they have no standard of proof. They even admitted it in the Brady case. There was no proof in the Elliott case either.

    As long as Goodell and the league office refuse to be impartial in these proceedings, things will remain as they are now.

Leave a Reply