Randy Moss says Hall of Fame voting is political

Getty Images

Randy Moss will be on the ballot when the Pro Football Hall of Fame selection committee chooses the Class of 2018 in five months. He doesn’t sound like he trusts the process.

Although Moss is widely expected to get enshrined in Canton, he says politics are involved, and he doesn’t think he’ll be judged solely on what he did on the field.

“There’s a lot of different avenues we could go down with the Hall of Fame,” Moss said, via the Pioneer Press. “The voting, the criteria, all that stuff. All I know is I just played the game to the best of my ability. I put my mark, I put my stamp, I put my family’s name on the game of football and the National Football League. You can’t get any higher. Wherever people hold me at or wherever they put me, that’s up to them. But I know deep down in my heart, when it’s all said and done, I know where I stand. I stand up there with the greats. First ballot or not, I understand what it is, man. It’s a political war, and I was one of those guys who didn’t play [politics], nor do I intend to play into politics. I know what I stood for. I know what the game is. I gave my all to the game, 14 years through the ups and downs, I still gave my commitment to the National Football League. Like it or not.”

Terrell Owens was another receiver who didn’t play politics, and he’s still waiting for his Hall call. Moss, however, seems destined for Canton no matter how many voters have problems with some of his antics.