Report: Dont’a Hightower’s knee injury a minor one

The Patriots needed a silver lining after last night’s loss to the Chiefs.

They got one this morning via the medical report.

According to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, Patriots linebacker Dont'a Hightower suffered a “minor” right MCL sprain in last night’s game. He also notes that since the Patriots don’t play again until Sept. 17, Hightower could potentially return for Week Two.

They certainly need him, as he’s the most reliable member of a front seven with some question marks, and work to do to improve the rest of the season.