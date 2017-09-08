Roger Goodell to attend Texans-Jaguars game in Houston

Getty Images

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell will attend the Texans’ game against the Jaguars to see recovery efforts in Houston following Hurricane Harvey. Texans owner Bob McNair will host Goodell in his suite during the game.

“He’s coming down because he’s well aware of the Texans’ involvement in all of these support activities, relief activities,” McNair said, via John McClain of the Houston Chronicle. “He’s well aware of what J.J. [Watt] is doing.”

“Also, the league contributed a million dollars to the relief effort. He’s just coming down to let people in Houston know that the league is concerned about what has happened, and they want to be helpful.”

Goodell attended Thursday’s game in New England on Thursday night.