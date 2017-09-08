Ryan Ramczyk will become first Saints rookie to start season opener at LT in 31 years

AP

Ryan Ramczyk will become the first Saints rookie to start the season opener at left tackle since since Jim Dombrowski in 1986.

“Obviously, it’s a little bit bigger stage here, but it’s really just trusting my preparation and what I’ve done so far here,” Ramczyk said, via Josh Katzenstein of the New Orleans Times-Picayune. “I feel good about it.”

Ramczyk, the 32nd overall choice, was not expected to start on the fast track. Veteran Terron Armstead was manning the left tackle spot until he tore the labrum in his shoulder in June. Ramczyk was Plan B in protecting Drew Brees‘ blindside against the Vikings, one of the top pass-rushing units in the league.

Ramczyk got only 38 total offensive snaps in two preseason games, but the Saints have confidence in the rookie.

“I think he’s had good work all training camp, and I think he’s someone that quickly picked up our system,” coach Sean Payton said. “He’ll be ready.”