Saints sign long snapper Zach Wood

Getty Images

The Saints signed long snapper Zach Wood, according to Wood’s agent, Mike Abadir.

New Orleans thought it had solved its long snapping headache when it traded for Jon Dorenbos. But the Saints placed Dorenbos on the non-football illness list with a heart condition.

They worked out Wood, John DePalma, Colin Holba, Jeff Overbaugh and Tanner Purdum after Dorenbos’ diagnosis, according to Nick Underhill of the The Advocate.

Wood signed with the Cowboys as an undrafted rookie free agent out of SMU in 2016. He has spent time with the Cowboys in each of the past two offseasons and the preseason. But Wood has never played in an NFL regular-season game.

The Saints also have employed Justin Drescher, Thomas Gafford, Jesse Schmitt and rookie Chase Dominguez as long snappers this season.