Saints working out Leon Hall

Getty Images

The Saints may be in the market for a veteran addition to their secondary.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the team is working out cornerback Leon Hall on Friday. Hall became a free agent in March, but we haven’t heard much about him outside of a couple of workouts for the 49ers that didn’t result in a job.

Hall played 12 games for the Giants last season, starting twice and ending the year with 31 tackles, two sacks, an interception and a forced fumble. He spent the previous nine seasons with the Bengals, who made Hall a first-round pick in 2007 and made him a regular in their starting lineup a short time later.

If Hall does land with the Saints, it will likely come after the first weekend is complete as they won’t have to guarantee his contract for the entire season if he’s not on the roster for Week One.