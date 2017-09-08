Sean Payton added to NFL’s competition committee

AP

The NFL added an 11th member to it’s rules-making competition committee, and it’s a guy who was once suspended for a year for breaking rules.

According to Mike Triplett of ESPN.com, Payton was added to the committee recently, and the league confirmed the move. Members of the committee are appointed by the commissioner.

“It’s an honor to be named to the NFL competition committee,” Payton said in a statement. “The challenges that annually face the committee are certainly significant and they merit thoughtful, open dialogues and well-reasoned resolutions when needed. I look forward to making contributions to this great game and working closely with my fellow competition committee members.”

Payton was suspended for the 2012 season for his role in a bounty scandal, in which the Saints allegedly offered incentives for injuring opponents. Player suspensions were eventually vacated by Paul Tagliabue, but the former commissioner cited “broad organizational misconduct” in upholding punishment for coaches and front office members.

The committee, chaired by Atlanta Falcons president Rich McKay, currently includes coaches Marvin Lewis, Mike Tomlin and Bruce Arians; owners Stephen Jones and John Mara; and team executives John Elway, Mark Murphy, Ozzie Newsome and Rick Smith. Arians replaced former Rams coach Jeff Fisher last year.

The committee deals with a number of topics beyond rules, including roster regulations, technology, game-day operations and player protection.