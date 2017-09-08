Sebastian Janikowski, Gareon Conley questionable for Raiders

Getty Images

The Raiders worked out their salary issues with kicker Sebastian Janikowski this week, but that wasn’t the only thing standing as a possible obstacle to his presence in the lineup for Sunday’s game against the Titans.

Janikowski has also been limited in practice all week by a back injury and the team has listed him as questionable to play as a result. Janikowski last missed a game during the 2011 season and has missed four games overall since joining the Raiders as a first-round pick in the 2000 draft.

The Raiders brought in another kicker Friday in the event Janikowski can’t go when they signed Giorgio Tavecchio to the practice squad. Tavecchio was in camp with the Raiders this summer and would need to be activated by 4 p.m. ET on Saturday to be eligible to play against Tennessee.

The Raiders also listed cornerback Gareon Conley as questionable with the shin injury that kept him off the field in the preseason. Conley was limited in practice all week and that short amount of time on the field could lead the Raiders to leave him on the sideline until he has a little more experience under his belt.