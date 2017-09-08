The reasons for Ezekiel Elliott’s victory

Posted by Mike Florio on September 8, 2017, 7:07 PM EDT
Getty Images

In an effort to block the Ezekiel Elliott suspension, Elliott and the NFLPA threw plenty of arguments at the judicial dart board. Ultimately, multiple needles stuck at or near the bull’s-eye.

Based on the 22-page ruling from Judge Amos L. Mazzant III, here are the facts that drove the decision that Elliott did not receive a fundamentally fair hearing throughout the league’s internal disciplinary and appeal process.

First, Judge Mazzant concluded that the concerns regarding the credibility of Tiffany Thompson demanded an opportunity by Elliott’s lawyers to cross-examine Thompson at the appeal hearing. Arbitrator Harold Henderson’s refusal to order the league to make Thompson available robbed the process of fundamental fairness to Elliott, in Judge Mazzant’s opinion.

Second, Judge Mazzant concluded that the confusion regarding the handling (and alleged concealment by the NFL) of the opinions and conclusions of NFL Director of Investigations Kia Roberts required Commissioner Roger Goodell to testify at the appeal hearing. Henderson’s refusal to compel Goodell’s attendance and testimony kept the process from being fundamentally fair to Elliott.

Third, Judge Mazzant believes Henderson should have ordered the NFL to produce the notes taken during the various interviews of Tiffany Thompson.

Finally, Judge Mazzant explains that it was the one thing Henderson required the league to do — produce Kia Roberts to testify — that set the stage for Elliott’s ability to prove his case. Here’s the key text from the opinion: “Consistent with its previous actions to suppress Roberts’s dissenting opinions, the NFL kept this sequence of events from the NFLPA and Elliott until the arbitration hearing. In fact, had the NFL succeeded in its overall goal, this sequence of events would still be concealed from Elliott and the NFLPA. The NFLPA filed a motion to compel the testimony of Roberts, and the NFL argued in response that her testimony was unnecessary, consistent with Friel’s testimony, and cumulative. . . . Luckily, the NFLPA found the fairness needle in the unfairness haystack and Henderson ordered Roberts to testify. The arbitration record shows that Roberts’s testimony was everything but unnecessary, consistent, and cumulative.”

These factors all led to a very strong conclusion from Judge Mazzant regarding Elliott’s likelihood of winning the case when a final ruling is issued: “The circumstances of this case are unmatched by any case this Court has seen. . . . Fundamental unfairness infected this case from the beginning, eventually killing any possibility that justice would be served.”

It is, without question, a home run for Elliott and the NFLPA. A federal judge has concluded, as Elliott alleged and many agreed, that the process lacks basic fairness to the player. While many like to claim that the NFLPA agreed to these procedures, the union did not agree to the implementation of these procedures in an unfair way. That’s why the availability of the court system becomes critical to the ultimate effort to secure for the players a degree of fairness that the league is clearly not committed to providing.

Permalink 19 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

19 responses to “The reasons for Ezekiel Elliott’s victory

  1. This case should deal a death-blow to the NFL “system” that allows players to be judged and punished exclusively by the commissioner and his minions.

    Companies must have employee handbooks that detail acceptable and unacceptable employee behavior and outline the punishment for violating the company’s policies.

    How can a multi-billion dollar business like the NFL not have standards for employee behavior – standards that any small business would have?! It’s an outrage and the time has come for this business, run by 32 wealthy business owners who know better (they could never run their businesses like they run the NFL) start doing things by a book that everyone can read and follow.

    How these super-wealthy owners get away with things that your local business cannot is beyond the pale of reason!

  2. As a Pats fan, I would just like to point out that this ruling sounds very similar to the one issued by Judge Berman. Congratulations to the Cowboys on winning round one, but the war is far from over. Good luck!

  3. …… and the owners supposedly extended Goodell’s contract? You want the number one reason for ratings decline, there it is! #firegoodell. How many times this dude gonna try and make up for screwing up the Ray Rice moment?

  5. Everyone says that Goodell makes the league owners too much money to be fired but be honest, the NFL would still continue to print money no matter who is the commissioner.

  6. So evidently you can abuse people as long as you have enough lawyers to cloud the waters. Complain about Goodell all you want but if the CEO of Apple was doing the same things ol Zeke was, he’d be unrmployed

  7. A real judge looked at the case and decided very quickly that the nfl’s process was not only flawed but had a certain odor to it that needed attention. How Goodell and his cronies think this is a suitable way to operate is beyond any rational thinking person’s scope.

  8. It doesn’t really matter. Zeke will do it again. Guys that hit women can’t help themselves, and it usually gets worse as it goes. He may win this battle, everybody is going to look bad before his career is over.

  9. This is a consistent theme with the league – they had no interest in “fundamental fairness” with Brady and now Elliott, so hopefully this will stick. Another Pats fan rooting for this.

  10. “Fundamental unfairness infected this case from the beginning, eventually killing any possibility that justice would be served.”

    There it is, the official stamp of Roger Goodell and his National Integrity League

  11. elyasm says:

    As a Pats fan, I would just like to point out that this ruling sounds very similar to the one issued by Judge Berman. Congratulations to the Cowboys on winning round one, but the war is far from over. Good luck!
    ===================================================

    The difference between the two cases are text messages. Texts from The Deflator confirms Brady’s guilt, and texts from Zeke’s accuser confirms his innocence.

  13. Fundamental fairness is not a supportable concept in the current CBA as was concluded in the Deflategate saga. 2 New York judges ruled that the CBA allows Goodell to assign punishment to players regardless of guilt. I root for this case to disavow that ruling.

  14. elyasm says:
    September 8, 2017 at 7:12 pm

    As a Pats fan, I would just like to point out that this ruling sounds very similar to the one issued by Judge Berman.
    ——————

    The NFL is going to have a hard time explaining away this latest incompetence. Article 46 doesn’t cover lying and suppressing testimony.

  17. Sad, that what started as a investigation into domestic violence has now become just a case as to who holds the power, the commish or the NFLPA…The nfl bungled this from the beginning, instead of fairly looking at the evidence both for and against and the credibility both for and against and coming up with a fair, 1-3 game suspension, the NFL decided to hide evidence ignore testimony and impose and unfair 6 game susp. because they wanted to make up for past sins and look good in the court of public opinion, even if it meant trampling on the Basic Rights of Elliott and that is not only wrong but sad…That’s the new “win at any cost” world we live in now, I guess..

  18. This is embarrassing. The NFL’s disciplinary process is flawed on so many different levels, the whole thing needs to be scrapped. Minimally, the entire arbitration process should be conducted by an entirely independent governing body. That is what judicial gainers is all about. The NFL just doesn’t get it and it starts with Goodell.

  19. The key issue in those points is the concealment or hiding of crucial material. The NFL still has not answered as to why Kia Roberts was barred from giving her opinion in the meeting with Goodell and the 4 advisors. The fact that the NFL would not produce the notes is telling. All of those factors point to a coverup by the league. Maybe it’s not all that surprising considering the NFL covered up what they knew about concussions and then hired Lisa Friel, who when she was a prosecutor withheld evidence from the defense in a rape case that involved 2 New York City cops. It’s a coverup and it feels like they want to make an example out of a high profile player.

Leave a Reply