Travis Kelce: Patriots’ defense didn’t respect Chiefs’ offense

Getty Images

Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce doesn’t think the Patriots’ defense was ready for the threat the Chiefs’ offense posed on Thursday night.

Kelce said after the game that the Patriots’ defense lined up as if they didn’t think Chiefs quarterback Alex Smith would be able to beat them downfield, and didn’t think rookie running back Kareem Hunt could beat them either.

“I’m not sure what it was,” Kelce told Tom Curran of CSNNE.com. “It might have been the lack of respect they had for Alex’s arm, the lack of respect for our running back. The defense that they were presenting, I thought they would have gone a different way. We went out there and we executed given what they presented and we came out with a win.”

Whether it was a lack of respect or a lack of execution, it was perhaps the worst performance by a Bill Belichick-coached defense ever. And it earned the Chiefs plenty of respect.