Travis Kelce: Patriots’ defense didn’t respect Chiefs’ offense

Posted by Michael David Smith on September 8, 2017, 3:39 PM EDT
Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce doesn’t think the Patriots’ defense was ready for the threat the Chiefs’ offense posed on Thursday night.

Kelce said after the game that the Patriots’ defense lined up as if they didn’t think Chiefs quarterback Alex Smith would be able to beat them downfield, and didn’t think rookie running back Kareem Hunt could beat them either.

“I’m not sure what it was,” Kelce told Tom Curran of CSNNE.com. “It might have been the lack of respect they had for Alex’s arm, the lack of respect for our running back. The defense that they were presenting, I thought they would have gone a different way. We went out there and we executed given what they presented and we came out with a win.”

Whether it was a lack of respect or a lack of execution, it was perhaps the worst performance by a Bill Belichick-coached defense ever. And it earned the Chiefs plenty of respect.

  3. The window to win a Superbowl is closed this year for the Chiefs. Eric Berry is the best safety to play since Sean Taylor and you lose a guy like that you can’t recover. In retrospect, Chief fans should have hoped for any scenario where Berry doesn’t get injured. The sport is meaningless to have temporary highs if in the long run you don’t win a Superbowl. I am a Redskins fans and so I have no dog in this fight. The division is going to Oakland or Denver. Deal with it.

  5. What a garbage comment, it had nothing to do with respect it was they simply could NOT stop the Chiefs offense and that coming from a Patriots fan..

  9. Arrogance is your downfall every time. I am sure chess master Belicheat will be rubbing this loss in for weeks. Too so for us Patriot haters to rejoice , but a very nice jolt to the arrogant fans….something they desperately need.

  10. They still don’t especially when the Chiefs act like they won the SB yesterday. Can’t wait to humiliate them when they return to Foxborough for the playoffs. With Berry’s absence, they will need to double Gronk this time which will free up either Hogan or Cooks.

  11. No Championship team has ever lost their #1 receiver and #1 runningback in the following off-season and been considered a better team for it. The Patriots moves were severely overhyped this off-season, and while they’ll still be contenders, they will not make a Super Bowl appearance in 2017. It’s that simple

  13. Patricia, McDaniels and Belichick all looked lost every time they were shown on TV. They were completely out-coached and failed to make any adjustments at all. Not sure how you can be so poorly prepared for a week 1 game.

  15. He may be right, but I can’t get myself to like this guy. Massive ego and likes to show off. And it’s not like he made a big difference in the game, except for being a bonehead of course.

  16. How about that Stephon Gilmore signing? That dude has been a terrible corner since drafted, That dude was awful in college and on his best day is average in the pros. What did they see on the tape to see this dude drafted so high? What did Lord Belichick see in this dude throw that kind of paper at him? Pardon me, I have to get this out because I LOL’d when I saw that horrible signing and then Heath Evens, Willie McGinest and the “pros” from ESPN praise Belichick for signing this dude. How can people not see this dude sucks? Really, tweet me and let me know because all I see burnt toast. Watch the tape!

