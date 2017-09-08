Tyreek Hill called the play that resulted in a 75-yard touchdown

AP

Thursday night’s rollicking win by the Chiefs over the Patriots included a stunning moment when receiver Tyreek Hill rocketed past the New England defense for a 75-yard catch and run for a touchdown that gave Kansas City its first lead of the game.

It was a play that was called not by coach Andy Reid or quarterback Alex Smith but Hill himself.

“Well, I give it to Alex and the receivers, that doesn’t happen a lot to this to team, to the Patriots, so it’s a tribute to the guys for making it happen,” Reid said after the game, via the team’s official website. “Actually, Tyreek called the one that he ended up scoring on. He goes, ‘I think I can get him on this one,’ so we called it and he got him.”

It’s a great example of how the sausage gets made, and it proves the value of collaboration. It will make the coach more inclined to listen (“well, listen”) to his players in the future, and it shows that Hill is a lot more than just a guy who can run really fast and make people miss.