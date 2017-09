Getty Images

Chiefs receiver Tyreek Hill limped off the field toward the locker room in the fourth quarter. He was in obvious discomfort.

But NBC sideline reporter Michele Tafoya reports that Hill was dealing with cramps. He presumably was taken to the locker room for intravenous fluids.

Hill had seven catches for 133 yards, including a 75-yard touchdown before his departure.It marked the fifth consecutive game Hill has scored a touchdown of 65 yards or longer.