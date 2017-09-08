Tyreek Hill should have been flagged, could be fined, for peace sign

Getty Images

When Chiefs receiver Tyreek Hill flashed a peace sign en route to the end zone to cap a 75-yard catch and run on Thursday night, he wasn’t flagged. He should have been.

As one source with extensive knowledge of the league’s rules told PFT, Hill directed the gesture at an opponent, so it should have been a foul for taunting.

Even though it was missed (and an official on the sideline was looking right at Hill as he did it), the league office may fine Hill next week for the gesture. At a time when the league has relaxed the rules regarding celebrations, it will be even more important than ever for the players to understand where the line is.