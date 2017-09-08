Vikings cut Datone Jones off injured reserve

Getty Images

The Vikings reached an injury settlement with defensive lineman Datone Jones and released him off injured reserve, according to ESPN’s Field Yates. The move was expected after the Vikings placed him on injured reserve Saturday.

Jones, 27, was dealing with a shoulder injury.

The Packers made Jones a first-round pick in 2013. He played in 59 games over four seasons, starting seven and making 58 tackles and nine sacks.

The Vikings signed him in free agency hoping Jones could become part of their defensive line rotation.

Minnesota will take a $1.6 million cap hit.